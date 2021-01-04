Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.43

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 292978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The stock has a market cap of C$484.18 million and a PE ratio of -23.94.

About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

