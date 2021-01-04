Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $7,703,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,909 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $1,170,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of SBSW opened at $15.89 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

