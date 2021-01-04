TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post $41.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $40.24 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $177.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.65 million to $179.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.47 million to $164.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 460,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

