TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $78.00. The stock traded as high as $57.33 and last traded at $56.31. 980,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 571,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 42,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.