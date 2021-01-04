Traders Purchase Large Volume of TransEnterix Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,099 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 1,033 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransEnterix by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

TransEnterix stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 184,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,249. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

