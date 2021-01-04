TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TRSWF opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.