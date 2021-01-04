Transcodium (TNS) Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $347,391.55 and $2,096.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00306149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

