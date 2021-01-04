TRAXIA (TM2) Hits Market Cap of $16,580.04

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $16,580.04 and approximately $84.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

