Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.20

Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 1468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 511.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

