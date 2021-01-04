Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Evercore

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.36.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

TCW stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.59. 462,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$411.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.