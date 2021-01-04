Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$1.30

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.36.

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 794,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

