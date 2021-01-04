TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives $75.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

TriNet Group stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $83.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,065 shares of company stock worth $9,689,216. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

