TrueFlip (TFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,438.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00306316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022964 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.