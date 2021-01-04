Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. 6,313,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.