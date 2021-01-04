TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $72.93 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

