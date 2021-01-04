TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

