Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Trading Down 9.8%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.43. 2,845,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 891,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuscan by 108.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,167 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuscan by 812.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 749,350 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the third quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the third quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

