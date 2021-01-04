Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.61. The stock had a trading volume of 338,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,489. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

