U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.34

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 47262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a market cap of $625.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $830,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.