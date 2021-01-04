UBS Group Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.73.

NYSE DASH traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

