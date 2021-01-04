UChain Hits Market Capitalization of $30,468.45 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One UChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. UChain has a market cap of $30,468.45 and $3,658.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UChain has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00029946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00326248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00527672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00281399 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051252 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.