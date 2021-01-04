Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) vs. Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Critical Review

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Mondi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 5.51% 7.53% 4.77% Mondi N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mondi pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Unicharm pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mondi pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unicharm and Mondi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mondi 0 1 4 0 2.80

Risk & Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondi has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mondi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and Mondi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.55 billion 4.35 $424.28 million $0.14 68.50 Mondi $8.14 billion 1.43 $909.44 million $3.86 12.41

Mondi has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm. Mondi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; personal care products, such as cosmetic puffs and wet tissues under the Silcot brand; and kitchen care products comprising paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands. Further, it manufactures and sells industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc.; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; nursing care products, such as tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products; and masks. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

