UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 108.5% Higher This Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $29,976.05 and approximately $9.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 108.5% higher against the dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002394 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.