Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for $5.76 or 0.00018396 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00270714 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com.

