Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00016923 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $3.79 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002406 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,080,255 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

