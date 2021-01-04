United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Critical Contrast

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and United States Lime & Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 85.06 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -9.83 United States Lime & Minerals $158.28 million 4.08 $26.06 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% United States Lime & Minerals 16.85% 11.67% 10.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and United States Lime & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential downside of 34.70%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Energy Fuels on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

