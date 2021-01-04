Uquid Coin Price Reaches $4.99 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $49.88 million and $8.59 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00015724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00337396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin, OOOBTC and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

