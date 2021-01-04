Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) versus Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Financial Analysis

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ur-Energy and Newmont’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million 4.22 -$8.42 million ($0.05) -16.02 Newmont $9.74 billion 4.94 $2.81 billion $1.32 45.37

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ur-Energy and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmont 0 4 10 0 2.71

Ur-Energy presently has a consensus price target of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. Newmont has a consensus price target of $73.26, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Ur-Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22%

Volatility and Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont beats Ur-Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company's Timmins properties and Kirkland's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

