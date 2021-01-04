Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $25.09. 7,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $3,021,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

