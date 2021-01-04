Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.36. The stock had a trading volume of 204,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,947. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

