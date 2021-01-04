Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $276.92

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $276.92 and last traded at $271.66, with a volume of 166703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.62.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 105,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $11,954,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $11,831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.