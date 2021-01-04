Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $141,792.17 and approximately $370,672.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00126514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00225194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00536447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00284103 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050309 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network.

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

