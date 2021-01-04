Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,733,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $35,251,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

