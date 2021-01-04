VeriBlock Price Tops $0.0088 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $8,599.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 970,551,377 coins and its circulating supply is 692,562,017 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org.

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

