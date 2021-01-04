VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Volume Hits $274,987.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $274,987.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,271.10 or 1.00168758 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011281 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,348,655 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

