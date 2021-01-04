VerusCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $29,545.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and approximately $29,545.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,042,433 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.