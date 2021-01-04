Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.84

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.84 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 209704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.