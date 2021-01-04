Vid Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $73,639.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 62% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00126244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00526521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00278356 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050723 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,225 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation. Vid’s official website is vid.camera.

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.