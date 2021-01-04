Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 781,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 234,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

