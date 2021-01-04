Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,857,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,009,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

