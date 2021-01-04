VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40. 131,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 113,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

