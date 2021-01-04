Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

