Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.60 ($127.76).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

ETR WCH opened at €116.75 ($137.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of €105.48 and a 200-day moving average of €85.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €118.40 ($139.29).

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.