Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Analysts

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Waitr alerts:

NASDAQ WTRH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 128,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $314.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,810.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.