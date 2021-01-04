Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after buying an additional 271,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 169,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.