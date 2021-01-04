Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of WVE opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

