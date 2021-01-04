WAX Price Tops $0.0346 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $50.88 million and $716,934.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001425 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000197 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00046865 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,739,193,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,347,172 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog.

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

