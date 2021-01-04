Webcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,917.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $45,682.27 and approximately $3,917.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00339878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00023995 BTC.

Webcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

