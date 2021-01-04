Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA increased their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of WB opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Weibo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

