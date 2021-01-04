Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,556. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

